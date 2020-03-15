Live Nation, AEG, Agencies Suspend Major Music Tours…

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – As concern over the spread of coronavirus spread rapidly this week, the world’s two largest live-entertainment companies, AEG and Live Nation, and several major agencies have announced that they are suspending tours for the rest of March.

Billed as a “Statement from Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA,” the statement reads:

“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community.

“The task force includes Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Entertainment), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM Global), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Light (Managing Partner and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Partner and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of Global Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (Global Head Of Music, UTA).

“At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”

The collective statement of promoters and agencies is unprecedented in the modern touring industry and will affect hundreds of concerts and thousands of ticket purchasers all over the world.

Among the acts currently on the road — and forced to halt — are Billie Eilish, who launched an extensive arena tour on Monday, Tame Impala, who performed two nights at Los Angeles’ Forum earlier this week, The Strokes (scheduled for the Forum on Saturday), Post Malone, Michael Buble, Maluma, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Trippie Redd and Young M.A, in addition to many others.

It appears the directive is for all concerts globally.