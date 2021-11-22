LIVE National Lottery Results: £3.6 million Set For Life Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT, plus the latest Thunderball and EuroMillions results

LIVE National Lottery draw: £3.6 million Set For Life Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT, plus the latest Thunderball and EuroMillions numbers

Lotto players have been urged to check their tickets as the Set For Life draw returns TONIGHT, with a massive £4.1 million still up for grabs.

Brits have a chance to win £10,000 a month for the next 30 years in the Set For Life draw, which takes place at 8 p.m.

The Set for Life results were revealed tonight.

The winning numbers are as follows:

Patrick and Frances Connolly, like many lottery players, “always hoped” they would win but didn’t have high expectations.

They won £114,969,775 on the EuroMillions two years ago on New Year’s Day, after playing every week for years.

When the couple from Northern Ireland’s County Armagh learned of the “life-changing” sum, they celebrated modestly with “a cup of tea and a hug.”

“I always hoped we’d win the lottery one day,” they told ITV, “but if we did, it’d just be our luck that lots of other people would win on the same day with the same numbers.”

“I never imagined we’d win nearly £115 million in my wildest dreams.”

Unknowingly winning the lottery a month ago, an Australian man has finally come forward to claim his £2.4 million prize.

After winning the Set for Life jackpot on October 9, the ticket holder was able to collect his winnings on Thursday.

For the next 20 years, he will be paid £11,000 per month.

Lotto officials were unable to locate or contact the man about his winnings because his entry was unregistered, and they were forced to wait until he came forward.

The lucky winner stated that he kept his entry ticket in his wallet the entire time.

Earlier this month, a syndicate of 53 NHS employees won £118,044 on EuroMillions.

In the October 8 draw, they matched five numbers and one lucky star.

The members of the syndicate range in age from 20 to 63 and work at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.

Throughout the pandemic, they have been working nonstop.

“It’s been a scary time for all of us, so the win is extra special,” pharmacy technician Kim Owen, 61, said.

Members of the Pharmily Crew, the syndicate’s name, will each receive £2,227.

The majority of people say they’ll spend their money on vacations in the sun.

