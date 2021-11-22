Live National Lottery results – Players are urged to check for winning Lotto tickets RIGHT NOW; plus, tonight’s Set for Life draw.

The Set For Life draw will take place again tomorrow night, and Lotto players are being urged to double-check their tickets because there is still a huge £4.1 million prize up for grabs.

After the ticket for last Saturday’s draw was purchased, the massive prize went unclaimed.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, the Set For Life will be broadcast, with Brits having the chance to win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

The funds were distributed as follows for the year ending March 31, 2021:

According to researchers, the National Lottery ball number 27 has the highest chance of helping lottery players win a jackpot.

It has appeared in 3,071 draws over the last ten years, more than any other.

The number appeared 399 times in the National Lottery of the United Kingdom, Thunderball, EuroMillions, and Irish Lotto games.

That’s 141 more times than the unluckiest number, 57, which was only drawn 258 times.

The second most fortunate number is 54, which has appeared 387 times.

On 381 occasions, it was followed by 29, 42, 52, and 58 in joint third place.

With 378, number 20 was the next luckiest.

After that, with 372, came number 23.

ONE OF THE UK’S BIGGEST EUROMILLIONS WINNERS has won a court battle to keep his former mistress from publishing a book about their holiday romance.

Gareth Bull, 50, was married to Catherine at the time he won nearly £41 million in 2012.

If no UK players claim the prize within 180 days, the prize money, plus all interest earned while it was held in trust, is distributed to National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

“Our players change the lives of individuals and communities every week by raising, on average, over £33 million for National Lottery-funded projects,” according to the National Lottery.

A schedule for all UK lottery games, including Lotto, EuroMillions, and Set For Life, can be found here.

Six nights a week, a draw is held.

On Sundays, however, no draws are held.

According to astrologers, there are certain numbers worth playing if you want to win the lottery.

One, four, two, and seven are the numbers.

Also, numbers that add up to these, such as 10, 11, and 22, may be lucky for you in 2021.

The UK’s largest unclaimed prize was a £63.8 million Euromillions prize from June 2012.

The prize money was never collected by the unlucky owner.

The ticket was purchased in the Hertfordshire towns of Stevenage and Hitchin, but after the time limit had expired…

