LIVE SET FOR LIFE DRAW – Tonight’s draw could see one lucky Brit win £10,000 every month for the next 30 years, as well as Lotto results.

LIVE SET FOR LIFE DRAW – Tonight’s draw could see one lucky Brit win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years, as well as Lotto results.

Last night’s Lotto draw had a cool £2 million jackpot, but there were no winners of the top prize.

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were 4, 11, 17, 19, 39, and 42, with the Bonus Ball being 59.

However, after no one won the top prize, the National Lottery jackpot has risen to £4 million.

In the meantime, the winning numbers in Tuesday’s Euromillions draw were 17 21 36 42 46, with 7 and 10 as Lucky Stars.

There were no jackpot winners, but one lucky Brit won £287,059, bringing the total prize pool to £137 million.

Please be cautious when gambling.

A woman who won £10,000 a month on the National Lottery’s Set For Life has quit her job and joined forces with her husband to become a ghost hunter.

After their big win, part-time paranormal investigator Laura Hoyle, 39, has decided to leave her day job to pursue her spooky passion with Kirk Stevens, 37.

The 39-year-old is used to being surprised, having discovered she had won a life-changing sum of money when she thought she had only won a fiver.

Laura was able to quit her job at a logistics firm right away after realizing that the money would allow her to devote her time to her ghost-hunting hobby full-time.

Gaming can be enjoyable for some people, but it can also be problematic for others.

If you’re worried about yourself or someone you know, call GamCare on 0808 8020 133 or go to the GamCare website for help. They’re available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

5 PRIMARY NUMBERS PLUS THE LIFE BALL £10,000 PER MONTH FOR THE NEXT 30 YEARS

£10,000 per month for one year for 5 MAIN NUMBERS

£250 + 4 MAIN NUMBERS + LIFE BALL

£50 FOR 4 MAIN NUMBERS

£30 for 3 MAIN NUMBERS PLUS THE LIFE BALL

£20 FOR 3 PRIMARY NUMBERS

2 MAIN NUMBERS + £10 FOR THE LIFE BALL

2 PRIMARY NUMBERS FOR £5

You must choose five numbers from 1 to 47 and one Life Ball from 1 to 10 to play Set For Life.

Monday and Thursday evenings are reserved for the draws.

From 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., you can purchase Set For Life tickets online.

However, if you want to play on a draw day, you must purchase your ticket by 7.30 p.m.

Tonight, there is only one draw.

At 8:00 p.m., the Set For Life Draw will take place.

