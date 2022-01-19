LIVE tracker for winter snowstorms – An arctic blast is expected to hit the Southeast and East Coast THIS WEEK.

ANOTHER Arctic blast is expected to hit the United States this week, bringing snow and ice to large parts of the country.

According to The Weather Channel, another large winter storm is expected to sweep up from the Southeast, affecting parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

The severe weather is expected to arrive in the latter part of this week.

As a result of the forecasts, the National Weather Service has issued weather warnings across the country.

It comes just days after Snowstorm Izzy dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states and slammed the Southeast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, and thousands were left without power as a result of the storm.

For the latest news and updates, visit our winter snowstorm live blog…

The Northeast may not be in danger.

On Saturday, the Weather Channel forecasted a light dusting of snow in the Northeast.

Forecasters cautioned that it is too early to rule out the possibility of more snowfall in the Northeast.

When will the storm hit?

Rain could turn to snow in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Wednesday night into Thursday, according to the Weather Channel.

On Friday, the storm is expected to move east.

A new blizzard is expected.

Another winter storm is expected to hit parts of the Southeast and southern mid-Atlantic by the end of the week, according to the Weather Channel.

In parts of the Carolinas and south-central Texas, winter storm watches have been issued.