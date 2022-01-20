LIVE tracker for Winter Storm Jasper – Forecasters warn of ice in the Carolinas as an Arctic blast dumps snow on the East Coast.

ANOTHER Arctic front, dubbed Jasper, is expected to hit several parts of the United States, bringing snow and ice with it.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm is expected to move from the Southeast to parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

The storm is expected to hit the Carolinas hardest, with Charleston, South Carolina, issuing its first winter storm warning since January 5, 2018.

Other large parts of the country, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas, have been issued winter storm watches by the National Weather Service.

On Thursday afternoon, the majority of winter storm warnings go into effect.

Ahead of Jasper, snow fell in New York this morning.

Last weekend, Snowstorm Izzy dumped a foot or more of snow in several northern states after also wreaking havoc on the Southeast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled, and thousands of people were left without power as a result of the storm.

The period of no snowfall has come to an end.

Last weekend, a storm hit Atlanta, Georgia.

The snowfall brought an end to the city’s nearly four-year drought of measurable snowfall.

In Texas, the winter storm warning has been expanded.

A winter storm warning has been issued for more parts of south Texas, with the storm expected to hit on Thursday afternoon.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, a winter storm warning has been issued for parts of south Texas, including Victoria and Corpus Christi. pic.twitter.comAnWfpuIIS5

Continued safety advice

Have a supply of batteries on hand.

Know how to report a power outage to your utility company if you lose power.

Provide food and water for your pets in a warm environment.

Advice on safety

Prior to Izzy’s arrival, the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management shared some driving safety tips and winter storm advice:

Avoid traveling in the affected areas if at all possible.

If you absolutely must travel, make sure your vehicle is in good working order, your phone is fully charged, and you have extra blankets and snacks in case of delays.

A young man from Toronto has gone viral.

Carter Trozzolo claimed that shoveling around his neighborhood had left him exhausted.

“I wish I was in school right now,” the child admitted.

A day has passed since a winter storm hit parts of Ontario, and some residents are still digging out.

Many people, including this Toronto boy, have become exhausted due to the seemingly endless shoveling.

https:t.coSeaRyfnwAXpic.twitter.comJ7jnRaujxJ Watch the full report: https:t.coSeaRyfnwAX

In New Jersey, icy roads

In New Jersey, New York City, and eastern Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories in 16 counties.

The storm is only expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of snow and a brief period of sleep, but it could cause slick conditions…

With 9.3″ of snow already having been measured in Nashville this month, this has become the snowiest January since 1985 and the 9th snowiest January overall. The record for January is 18.8″ set in 1948. (January, 1985 was also the month we set our all-time record low of -17°.) — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 19, 2022