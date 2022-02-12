LIVE: Trucker Protest 2022 – Convoy may disrupt Super Bowl as video shows border build-up and Biden urges Canada to end it

PRESIDENT Joe Biden called on the Canadian government to put an end to ongoing trucker protests along the border, warning that the ‘Freedom Convoy’ could disrupt Super Bowl Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a tweet that he spoke with President Biden on Friday about “illegal border blockades.”

Trudeau tweeted, “I updated him on the situation and we discussed the American and global influence on the protests.”

“We agreed that these blockades could not be maintained for the sake of people’s safety and our economies.”

According to a DHS bulletin sent to local and state officials, truck drivers planning a convoy in the United States could “potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, DC as late as mid-March, potentially affecting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March.”

Trucks are backed up for miles near the Canadian border, according to shocking videos taken near the border.

According to Click On Detroit, the footage was taken after the so-called “freedom convoy” came to a halt on Monday.

Is there a state of emergency?

The blockades in Ottawa prompted Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency.

Drivers who refuse to stop blocking bridges and border crossings could face a year in prison and fines of up to $100,000, according to Ford.

The action is being taken to “protect the safe and essential movement” of emergency services, public transportation, local roads, and pedestrian paths.

Footage shows the Ambassador Bridge being closed.

A Twitter user uploaded video from the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

Lines of trucks can be seen along the road before, during, and after the bridge in the video.

A trucker convoy blockade has shut down the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, MI and Windsor, ON.

Trudeau also issued a bipartisan call for parliamentary action in response to the blockades.

“Finally, I briefed opposition party leaders on the current situation and recent developments.”

“I emphasized how critical it is for all Members of Parliament, from all parties, to denounce these illegal acts – and to call for an end to these blockades,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded.

Trudeau also spoke with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens about the Ambassador Bridge occupation.

On Twitter, Trudeau stated, “We’re committed to helping the Mayor and the province get the situation under control.”

“On both sides of the border, it’s wreaking havoc on workers and economies.”

The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit, MI and Windsor, ON shut down by a trucker convoy blockade.

After the "fuel ban" it is now illegal to bring gas cans to the Freedom Convoy Peaceful Protest — here is what the streets of Ottawa looked like tonight.

God bless these people 🙏🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/kswVn4vtVS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2022