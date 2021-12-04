LIVE: Tube strikes in London: Drivers on the Central and Victoria lines stage their second walkout, with more planned in December.

LONDON is bracing for another weekend of strike chaos after Tube drivers voted to strike for the second time in less than a week.

Drivers on the Central and Victoria lines will strike this evening from 7 p.m. until 4.29 a.m., claiming that the return of the capital’s night Tube service will disrupt their “work-life balance.”

During discussions this week, London Underground bosses turned down the RMT’s request to hire dedicated Night Tube drivers to fill in the shifts.

They claim that resuming the Night Tube will only require drivers to work four night shifts per year, having little impact on their work-life balance.

The RMT Union, on the other hand, said it’s “become clear that tube bosses’ drive is all about cutting costs, regardless of the impact on staff and the services they operate.”

The Victoria and Central lines may have “little or no service” for the next three weekends, according to TfL.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Tube Strike live blog…

A person was injured, according to the London Ambulance Service.

“An incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and two ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene,” a spokesman added.

“A woman was treated on the scene and taken to a major trauma center.”

Following the incident, the Central line was shut down for about 45 minutes.

After falling on the tracks at a busy tube station in central London, a woman was taken to the hospital.

TFL has launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on the Central Line at Tottenham Court Road Tube station just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and the woman was transported to a major trauma center in “stable condition.”

“We are urgently investigating the incident that occurred around 0045 this morning at Tottenham Court Road Tube station where a customer fell onto tracks,” said Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations.

“We want to reassure our customers that the safety of everyone on our network is always our top priority, and our station staff responded quickly to the incident,” the company said.

“London Ambulance Services took the customer to the hospital.”

The circumstances of this incident will be thoroughly investigated by all relevant authorities.”

Off-peak fares apply throughout the system, with day travelcards valid until 4.29 a.m. the next day.

While the service is in operation, staff will be on hand at all stations to assist passengers.

TfL has also stated that there is “an…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.