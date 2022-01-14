LIVE UK snow forecast – Exact date snow and Arctic blast could hit revealed as entire country feared to be at risk

LIVE UK snow forecast – Exact date snow and Arctic blast could hit revealed, with the entire country feared to be at risk

Fog warnings were issued by the Met Office this evening for parts of central and southern England, and they will last until tomorrow morning.

The warning will be in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow for the west Midlands, south west England, London, and south east England.

The Met Office warned that “dense” fog had blanketed the majority of the United Kingdom, reducing visibility to less than 100 meters.

The Met Office has warned people to expect slower travel times ahead of the warning, with the possibility of bus and train delays, as well as flight delays or cancellations.

‘Areas of low cloud are also affecting parts of the UK this morning,’ according to the Met Office.

Throughout this period, conditions are expected to be unsettled and changeable, with occasional spells of wet and windy weather moving in from the Atlantic.

Overall, the western and northwestern parts of the country are likely to see the wettest and windiest conditions, while the eastern and southeastern parts are likely to see the most drier spells.

Overall, temperatures are expected to be slightly above average, but there is a chance of a few brief cold spells.

Snow is possible during colder spells, but it will mostly fall over high ground in the north.

Saturday and Sunday were mostly dry, but chilly and cloudy at times, with patchy mist and fog lingering in the mornings.

Monday will be dry with long periods of sunshine.

Traveling is extremely dangerous when temperatures are below freezing and wind chills reach 35 degrees below zero during an Arctic Blast.

When this weather event occurs, freezing rain, sleet, and black ice may occur.

This winter blast is frequently accompanied by record-breaking cold fronts and snowfall.

Following are some things to do in advance of an Arctic Blast to prepare:

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of drizzle in patches.

Any rain that fell overnight will be gone by Sunday morning, leaving a windy, bright, and fresh day.

On Monday, it will be dry, but cloudy and breezy.

Temperatures remaining mostly above #freezing in the north tonight 📈 Further south a widespread #frost developing where skies stay clear 📉 pic.twitter.com/1WOAwS0ShL — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2022

A #cold and frosty start in places #Friday morning, any #fog slowly lifting 🌫️ leaving a sunny day for many🌤️ Cloudier and milder in the north🌥️ ⚠️#WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/LcgfTBGmXC — Met Office (@metoffice) January 13, 2022