LIVE UK snow forecast: Exact date snow and Arctic blast will hit REVEALED as temperatures plummet to -2C amid Met Office fog warning

ACCORDING TO EARLY FORECAST MAPS, THE UK WILL TURN WHITE BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.

According to WXCharts’ snow prediction forecasts, Britain could be blanketed in snow later this month as a cold front moves across Europe.

An icy cold weather front is expected to arrive on Wednesday, January 19th, and could last for at least a week, according to the forecast.

A second wave of snow is expected to hit the country around 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 27th, according to forecasts.

For the most up-to-date news and forecasts, visit our weather live blog.

It’s critical to check your oil before leaving on a trip, regardless of the weather.

We rarely, if ever, perform this important maintenance task once a month, as the experts recommend.

And some of us never do it ourselves, opting instead to have it done as part of a service by a mechanic.

Check your car’s oil with the dip stick before the winter months to ensure that the engine is properly lubricated.

Only when the oil is dangerously low will the oil warning light on the dashboard illuminate.

Fog patches will form this evening, spreading throughout the night.

It’s possible that dense fog patches will form, with visibility dropping to 50 to 100 meters in a few spots.

On Saturday, conditions should gradually improve, though some areas of fog in the warning area’s east may persist until the afternoon.

“A foggy start to Saturday for some across England and Wales,” the Met Office tweeted, “with this persisting in places all morning.”

“A cloudy start to the day for Northern Ireland and western Scotland.”

“A better start for some in-between areas.”

For some people in England and Wales, Saturday began with a (hashtag)foggy start, which lasted throughout the morning.

Northern Ireland and western Scotland will have a gloomy start to the day, with a lot of cloud.

For some areas in between, a brighter start pic.twitter.commBAo38d1mr

Fog patches will form in the evening and spread throughout the night, potentially disrupting travel.

After the early fog patches clear, the weather will be mostly settled and dry, with some sunny spells.

England and Wales have had some chilly mornings, while Scotland has been milder, with temperatures remaining close to normal.

It can get windy in the north at times.

Any fog will most likely clear slowly, especially in some eastern parts of England.

A few bright or sunny intervals elsewhere, but mostly cloudy, with the possibility of the occasional light shower.

3,900 people are injured due to the lack of sunlight.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

🌫️ A #foggy start to #Saturday for some across England and Wales, with this persisting in places all morning ☁️ A grey start for Northern Ireland and western Scotland under a fair amount of cloud ☀️ A brighter start for some areas in between pic.twitter.com/mBAo38d1mr — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2022