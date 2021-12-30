LIVE UK WEATHER FORECAST – ‘Subtropical’ plume to arrive today ahead of New Year’s Eve, followed by brutal -4C temperatures the following week

LIVE UK WEATHER FORECAST – ‘Subtropical’ plume expected today ahead of New Year’s Day, followed by brutal -4C temperatures the following week

Forecasters predict that Britain will welcome in 2022 after the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, but that snow will fall soon after as an Arctic blast sweeps the country.

This week will be “exceptionally mild,” with temperatures reaching a high of 15 degrees Celsius on Friday, which will be warmer than April’s average of 14 degrees Celsius.

River banks burst after heavy rains ahead of a hot New Year’s Eve, prompting nearly 50 flood warnings across the UK.

Surprisingly, the weather on the south coast and in the south-east will be just as pleasant as it is in Athens, Madrid, and Rhodes.

And, if forecasts are correct, it will be hotter in those areas than the 14.8C record set in Colwyn Bay, north Wales, in 2011.

After that, the temperature will drop as a more seasonable weather front sweeps across the country.

Temperatures as low as 2 degrees Celsius could be experienced as early as January 4 in Hampshire.

Forecasters have predicted a “topsy-turvy” week as the temperature fluctuates dramatically.

Friday morning will see rain, but the rest of the day will be dry.

Bright and breezy throughout the weekend, with the possibility of heavy, blustery showers, especially on Sunday.

Early morning mist patches will take a long time to lift and clear.

The day will be mostly dull with thick cloud cover, and outbreaks of rain will spread northwards during the day, becoming locally heavy across western parts of Britain.

This period could begin with a brief settled spell, which would bring cooler and drier weather but also a higher risk of overnight fog and frost.

Milder but more unsettled weather is expected to return later in the month, bringing with it the risks of strong winds and heavy rain.

Early rain showers on Friday will dissipate and clear quickly.

It will then be a drier day with large areas of cloud cover, though there will be some bright spells as well.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with some sunny patches and varying levels of cloud cover.

Rainstorms are expected to hit the northern states.

Spring-like #temperatures will affect much of western Europe during the next few days, with exceptionally #mild conditions for the time of year 📈 Temperature records are likely to be challenged in some places 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/f2yBkaoDBe — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2021