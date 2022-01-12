Live updates from PMQs as Boris Johnson takes on Keir Starmer over the Downing Street Party squabble.

Live updates from Prime Minister’s Question Time as Boris Johnson takes on Keir Starmer over a Downing Street Party squabble.

The Prime Minister will face tough questions about the No 10 party in May 2020, which will be held at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson has left Downing Street for PMQs in the House of Commons, in what is shaping up to be the most crucial period of his premiership at the despatch box.

Before the proceedings begin, the Prime Minister will make a brief statement to MPs.

At noon, he will face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and will be grilled on a series of allegations that he attended an illegal lockdown gathering in No 10’s garden in May 2020.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to reveal details about the party, and his silence on the allegations has enraged Tory MPs.

So far, the government has refused to comment on the latest party allegations, claiming that senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the matter.

After recording two negative lateral flow tests 24 hours apart, Sir Keir is able to return to the Commons today.

He was unable to attend PMQS last week after testing positive for Covid.

