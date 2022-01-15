LIVE UPDATES FROM THE TRUMP Rally – Former President Donald Trump arrives in Florence, Arizona for his first rally of 2022.

On January 15, former US President Donald Trump will speak at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence, Arizona.

The former president is expected to speak about his claims of election fraud.

According to Axios, other speakers at the event include State Rep Sen Mark Finchem, Arizona Rep Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Debbie Lesko, who are described as a “who’s who of election deniers.”

Florence is located about 70 miles southeast of Downtown Phoenix in Pinal County, a Republican stronghold that Trump won by 17 points in 2020.

Mark Finchem, Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, and Debbie Lesko are all members of the Arizona House of Representatives.

