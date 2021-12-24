Live updates on the Deshazor Everett crash – The Washington Redskins are working with cops after the star quarterback crashed his 2010 Nissan GTR.

Deshazor Everett, an NFL safety, was involved in a horrific crash that killed a woman.

After his car allegedly hit some trees and flipped over, the Washington Football Team star was injured.

After the crash in Virginia, the woman, Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, was rushed to the hospital but tragically died from her injuries.

According to a police report, the crash happened on Thursday evening on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Loudoun County.

The NFL star was driving his 2010 Nissan GT-R on the highway when he lost control, collided with several trees, and rolled over, according to cops.

Everett has been taken to Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia.

He has “severe but non-life threatening” injuries, according to reports.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Deshazor Everett live blog…

What happened in the crash was not over yet.

Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at StoneSprings Hospital after the accident.

The vehicle’s speed is still being investigated.

What happened during the collision?

On December 23, 2021, at around 9.15 p.m., a single-car accident involving two people occurred in Loudoun County, Virginia.

“The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Everett was rushed to the hospital for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to WTOP.

Deshazor Everett is a fictional character.

Deshazor Everett, a Washington football player, was involved in a car accident on Thursday night that killed the passenger.

Everett, 29, is a starter for the Washington Redskins.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 before joining the Washington Redskins the following year.

He attended Texas A&M University for his college football career.