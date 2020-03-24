Liverpool 2-3 Atlético Madrid: Champions League player ratings

Jan Oblak saved Atlético numerous times in the second half, while Sadio Mané struggled to escape Kieran Trippier

Liverpool 4-3-3

Adrián Alisson’s absence proved costly as his deputy changed the complexion of the night with a careless clearance. Nowhere near any goals. 4

Trent Alexander-Arnold His crosses failed to find their target but stretched the Atlético defence with a steady stream of precise passes to Mohamed Salah. 7

Joe Gomez Cool on the ball and covered expertly across the back-line. Had a fine game until backing off Llorente for the second goal. 7

Virgil van Dijk If the idea of starting Costa was to rough-up the Liverpool defence then Van Dijk ensured it never worked. Was comfortable until Adrián’s mistake. 7

Andy Robertson Should have marked his 26th birthday with a goal only to head against the bar from point-blank range. Unflustered defensively. 7

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Covered plenty of ground and tested Oblak several times. Delivered a peach of a cross for the breakthrough. 7

Jordan Henderson Back after missing the last four matches with a hamstring injury. A combative return but tired, and it showed for Llorente’s second. 7

Georginio Wijnaldum Reprised his Barcelona performance with a superb header and an even better assist for Firmino’s goal. Relentless and hugely effective. 8

Mohamed Salah No reward in front of goal but his effort could not be faulted. His duel with Lodi was compelling and honours were even. 7

Roberto Firmino Put Liverpool ahead for the first time in the tie with his first Anfield goal of the season but was relatively quiet otherwise. 6

Sadio Mané Worked hard to regain possession and find space but rarely able to escape Trippier’s attentions. Skied an overhead kick when he eventually did. 6

James Milner (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 82) 6; Fabinho (for Henderson, 105) 5; Divock Origi (for Wijnaldum, 105) 6; Takumi Minamino (for Firmino, 113) N/A.

Atlético Madrid 4-4-2

Jan Oblak Tested at set-pieces but kept his team in the game with excellent second-half saves from Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino and Alexander-Arnold. 9

Kieran Trippier Limited the space available to Mané and Robertson down the left. Slow to spot the danger for Wijnaldum’s goal, however. 7

Stefan Savic Dominant in the air, as he was in the first leg. Lost Firmino for Liverpool’s second goal but led a superb defensive display. 8

Felipe Led Atlético’s resistance alongside Savic, and could have opened the scoring himself, but switched off for Wijnaldum’s goal. 8

Renan Lodi Had an exhausting night at Anfield against Salah, who provided a stern test of the defender’s awareness and timing. 7

Ángel Correa Dangerous up top in the first leg, less effective on the right of midfield in the return. Wasted several chances to release others. 6

Koke Besieged whenever he received the ball in central midfield but rarely flustered. The pick of Atlético’s midfielders. 7

Thomas Partey Careless on the ball in the first half but regained his composure to produce a vastly-improved display after the break to help his team. 7

Saúl Ñíguez Limited success on the left in stifling Salah so switched inside for the second half, where he exerted greater influence. 7

Diego Costa A younger, faster forward may have punished Liverpool after 14 seconds. Made a nuisance of himself and furious when substituted. 5

João Félix A delightful first minute ball to Costa suggested an influential night. Was subdued thereafter, only to play a big role in the away goal. 6

Marcos Llorente (for Costa, 56) 8; Sime Vrsaljko (for Trippier, 90) 6; Álvaro Morata (for Felix, 103) 7; José Giménez (for Correa, 105) 6.