Liverpool backed to sell Roberto Firmino to fund mega-money Kylian Mbappe transfer

Danny Murphy thinks selling the Brazilian and replacing him with Paris St-Germain’s star attacker would make the Reds an even stronger team

Liverpool have been told they should not fear selling Roberto Firmino because they could become an even stronger unit by signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain.

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy is a big fan of Firmino, who has played an intrinsic role to the Anfield club’s success over the past two years.

Liverpool improved the squad by wisely reinvesting the funds they generated by selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m two years ago.

And Murphy reckons they could benefit from doing a similar thing and cashing in on his Brazilian compatriot to fund a massive deal for Mbappe, 21.

“[Virgil] van Dijk is the most irreplaceable one,” Murphy said on talkSPORT. “Could you get in another striker for Liverpool who scores as many goals as Firmino? Yes.

“Would they make as many assists as Firmino and make the cohesion of the team so good? Maybe not, but there are players out there.

“Firmino is a beautiful complement for the Liverpool system and the way the two wingers play, and as a three they are tremendous with what they have achieved.

“No one is like Firmino; he’s quite exceptional and unique and he’s a wonderful player.

“But if he were to leave it would be a bit like when Kevin Keegan left and who was going to replace him… and Kenny Dalglish came in.

“Luis Suarez left and they got [Mohamed] Salah, [Sadio] Mane and Firmino. Firmino is well loved as Suarez was. [Ian] Rush left and [John] Aldridge came in and scored loads of goals.

“Football does move on if someone leaves. Is he replaceable? Yes. Anybody is, but it would change the dynamic.”

Mbappe is considered the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and has already scored 127 goals in his fledgling career.

“If Liverpool were to lose Firmino and go and get [Kylian] Mbappe, would that be a more scary front three? Would he complement the other two as much?” Murphy asked.

“It is a debate and no one can give me a fact.

“I think if Mbappe was playing upfront with Mane and Salah, it would be more scary than playing with Firmino, Mane and Salah.

“I’m not belittling what Firmino has done, I think he’s a wonderful footballer.”