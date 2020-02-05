Liverpool boost as Atletico Madrid hit with injury blow ahead of Champions League showdown

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their plight to reach yet another Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 meeting on February 18.

The Spanish outfit have now received an injury blow with the news that Alvaro Morata could miss out.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea forward suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during their recent derby defeat, and it could be more serious than first feared.

AS report that the 27-year-old could be forced out of the match with fellow forwards Diego Costa and Joao Felix also doubts

Los Rojiblancos boss Diego Simeone also tried and failed to sign PSG’s Edinson Cavani last month, handing Liverpool an even bigger chance of reaching the last eight.

Klopp said when the draw was announced in December: “It’s an interesting draw. Before the draw I actually thought it would be Madrid – either one of the two clubs – and that’s the way it is.

“Madrid is the place where we only have fantastic memories, all of us, so that’s great, but this time we play Atletico there and it’s their home ground.

“It’s a tough one, but if you go through all of the draws, there are pretty much four or five potential finals already in the last 16.

“So, really, really good; a good draw, a difficult game like it should be, but how we most of the time think and say, I don’t think Mr Simeone is running through his living room and is happy that he got Liverpool.

“It will be a tough game. Two teams who are used to playing intense football, different styles and slightly different organisation of course, but both are ready for intensity and that makes it pretty tough for both.”

The trip will see the Reds return to the stadium where they lifted the trophy last season, with Klopp aware of it’s sentimental value.

“I think we had the home dressing room in that game. Maybe we can ask them: can we have that dressing room again!

“It was really nice. It was full with Liverpool signs, but I think they’ve got rid of them.

“It is fantastic. What can I say? I had one of the best nights of my life in this stadium, but this time – first and foremost – we have to go there to work and try our best.

“Then they have to come to Anfield, which is a very nice place as well.”

He then added: “I think I said last time that it is somehow the strongest ever last 16 or last eight, but it looks like it becomes stronger and stronger every year.

“It’s good, it’s good because that’s what the Champions League should be. There were never, ever easy opponents in any round.”