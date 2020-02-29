Liverpool branded lucky and mocked by Neil Warnock over ‘Anfield’ VAR decisions

Liverpool suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season as they were beaten by Watford with Neil Warnock having mocked the Reds ahead of the match

Neil Warnock branded Liverpool lucky ahead of their first Premier League defeat of the season at the hands of Watford .

The Reds are well clear at the top of the table but were shocked at Vicarage Road going down 3-0 to the Hornets.

Some argue that Jurgen Klopp ’s side have benefitted from VAR this season, especially when playing at Anfield.

And Warnock is one of those with the former Premier League manager believing the Reds have been fortunate at times this campaign.

“They get a few decisions don’t they, let’s be fair,” Warnock said on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports.

“VAR aren’t going to turn anything down at Anfield, are they?”

Ismaila Sarr netted twice with Troy Deeney also on the scoresheet for Watford against Liverpool.

Despite defeat, the Reds are still 23 points clear of Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said: “Credit to Watford, they played well, a lot of fight, very disciplined and scored three goals – that’s the reality, we couldn’t find a way through. It was difficult and we have to do better.

“Two throw-ins… we have to look at it, there is no reason for panic. We don’t want to concede, we look at it but we don’t have to panic.

“The record and the talk of the records is all media, we just try to win every game ahead of us.

“We will focus on the next game, the cup game, and we try to win there. We have to stay humble and work harder next game.”

Watford boss Nigel Pearson added: “It’s such an important win for us. But it is one win.

“Our season has been tough so far, with losing last week and not playing well, we were keen to get a response.

“They are such an outstanding side, we had to get our performance right – as close to max as possible – and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win.”