Liverpool branded ‘lucky’ by Robert Pires in Arsenal Invincibles comparison

Jurgen Klopp’s could become only the second side to ever unbeaten in the Premier League, but Robert Pires thinks Arsenal’s Invincibles had it much tougher

Liverpool have opened up an astounding 19-point gap at the top of the Premier League, and with 14 games to go Arsenal fans are concerned that their 2003/04 Invincibles side could be usurped by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The Reds have beaten every other top flight team this team and are breaking records on their way to a first championship in 30 years.

But Arsenal legend Robert Pires has branded Liverpool ‘lucky’ in their title pursuit and has claimed that Arsene Wenger’s legendary team had it ‘much, much harder’ 16 years ago.

He believes there is a dearth of quality teams in the top -flight this season and the Reds are benefitting to a degree that the Gunners did not.

Asked if Liverpool could go unbeaten throughout the Premier League season, Pires told France Football: “Yes, because they have everything going for them: the team, the results, the luck, the coach… I think there are a lot of people who will agree.

“Considering how they have been playing for some time, I can’t see who would trouble them. Even Manchester City, when I look at the match against City [a 3-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield in November], there is too big a difference.

“It’s how they all defend. They play in a 4-3-3 and as soon as they lose the ball, especially in the middle, they are strong, physical.

“I thought they would have a little drop in speed because they don’t stop playing and they keep travelling. After Boxing Day, I thought they would fall apart anyway, and no the guys are still there physically.

“Today, technically the Premier League has dipped a little. It’s a bit of an observation people make here. When you see the squads of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal, it’s not as strong as it was a few years ago. The only ones who can trouble them are Manchester City.

“They will be champions by going unbeaten, but they can also beat our record. Everything has changed today. People will compare, but I think it was much, much harder in our time.

“As I said before, technically, many teams, particularly the big ones, have gone down a notch. There were no cameras, no VAR. When the guys wanted to get stuck in…

“And, above all, when you played away. I remember the matches at Leeds [United], Blackburn [Rovers], Bolton [Wanderers]… you had to get used to them.”