Liverpool coach Neil Critchley emerges as favourite to take vacant Blackpool job

Liverpool coach Neil Critchley is in line to take over at Blackpool to replace Simon Grayson after attempts to sign QPR assistant John Eustace were blocked

Liverpool coach Neil Critchley has been made the favourite to land the Blackpool job.

Simon Grayson was sacked in February after a run of one win in 12 to leave the Tangerines 13th in League One.

Blackpool have struggled to find a successor after a series of rejections across the country.

There were attempts to land Oxford United boss Karl Robinson and Swindon’s Richie Wellens.

But both clubs rejected ‘Pool’s advances and it led them to QPR assistant John Eustace.

However, the 40-year-old turned them down to remain with Rangers as they chase down a play-off spot in the Championship.

And according to the Blackpool Gazette, the League One outfit have now turned their attentions to Liverpool coach Critchley.

The Reds staff member has been in charge of the Under-23s this season on Merseyside.

His work has been commended by Anfield chiefs, who are pleased with the manner in which the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are progressing.

Critchley has been in the managerial dugout twice for the seniors this season with Jurgen Klopp away.

The first saw Aston Villa thrash a youthful Liverpool side 5-0 in the Carabao Cup with the first-team squad in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

And the second was a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup to set up a fifth-round tie with Chelsea .

The Blackpool Gazette go on to state that Liverpool have rejected Blackpool’s advances.

But it has not stopped the Seasiders from making him a top target.

Critchley is regarded as one of the finest coaches in Europe after being hand-picked by the FA to take UEFA’s first elite badge course.

It makes him just one out of 16 coaches to receive the highest qualification possible.

Caretaker boss David Dunn has overseen two wins on trot at Blackpool in the meantime, the latest a 2-1 win over Ipswich.