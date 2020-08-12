Liverpool Could Beat Barcelona, Real Madrid In Race To Sign $56M Brazilian Wonderkid: Report

Liverpool FC reportedly are in the pole position to sign Brazil’s wonderkid Talles Magno in the ongoing summer transfer market.

Magno currently plays for Brazilian club Vasco da Gama that is based in Rio de Janeiro. The club competes in Brazil’s top-flight league Serie A. The 18-year-old forward scored twice in 15 matches for Vasco da Gama in 2019, while he is yet to score in 2020 having made nine competitive appearances.

According to Spanish publication AS, Liverpool have approached Vasco da Gama in regards to Magno’s move to Anfield this summer. Magno, who was a part of Brazil’s squad that won the Under-17 World Cup last year, is understood to be one of the most promising talents in Brazil at present.

It was reported earlier this year that Jurgen Klopp had Magno on his radar and now, the AS has revealed Liverpool are in the pole position to sign Magno this summer amid interest from other top European clubs such as Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, PSG, Lazio and Juventus.

Even though Klopp has a settled front three in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who is also a Brazilin, it is believed that The Reds boss wants more depth in the squad ahead of the 2020-21 season. Klopp reportedly considers Magno, who is a versatile forward and has featured mostly on the left for Vasco da Gama, could be a perfect fit as a younger alternative for the Reds’ star trio.

Magno’s current contract at Vasco da Gama is due to expire in June, 2022 and his release clause at the club is around $56 million, but according to the same AS report, the Brazilian club could accept an amount as less as $23 million due to their current financial crisis amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Liverpool were forced to withdraw from the race to sign Timo Werner, who eventually landed at Chelsea, because of the German striker’s transfer fee of $56 million. Klopp has already made it clear that The Reds are not going to make any big purchases at the transfer market and Magno’s reduced price could help them to finally sign a forward this summer.