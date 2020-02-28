Liverpool could miss out on Premier League title because of coronavirus fears

The spread of the coronavirus could lead to the Premier League season being cut short and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool would not be guaranteed the title

Liverpool have a major worry over their Premier League title hopes due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Reds are cruising to their first ever Premier League trophy, sitting 22 points clear at the top of the table with 11 games to go.

However, it remains to be seen whether those matches will all go ahead as safety concerns grow.

All games in Switzerland’s top division scheduled for this weekend have today been called off due to the coronavirus.

And there are fears it could yet impact on England’s top flight.

It would be an unprecedented situation if the campaign was cut short.

And according to The Telegraph, there is ‘no guarantee’ that runaway leaders Liverpool would be crowned champions if the season was curtailed.

Additionally at the other end of the table, there is no guarantee the bottom three clubs would not be relegated.

The government could order that all sporting events in the UK are cancelled for more than two months.

That would mean that some fixtures for the remainder of the campaign would never be played.

It is said to be likely that crisis talks would take place to determine whether previous results would be allowed to stand.

Alternatively, the entire campaign could be deemed null and void.