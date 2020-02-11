Liverpool ‘decide on Timo Werner transfer swoop’ because of clause in his RB Leipzig contract

Timo Werner has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Liverpool and the Reds could take advantage of his release clause

Liverpool’s interest in prolific Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner has reportedly heightened.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have long been linked with the German international, who has netted an astounding 20 goals in 20 league games this season.

The 23-year-old is having the most prolific campaign of his career to date and has been linked with a host of other European clubs, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

However, the Athletic are reporting that the Reds do hold an interest in Werner but there is not an agreement in place between the two parties yet.

Liverpool are said to be expecting a few fringe players to leave next summer, with Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Dejan Lovren mooted for moves away from Anfield.

The decision to move the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations from June and July to January and February means they could also be without Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita for up to four weeks.

If Lallana and Shaqiri do leave, coupled with the expected loss of Mane and Salah to international duty, an attacker will be high on Liverpool’s list of targets.

Werner would certainly fit the bill and he would be available for just €60m (£51m) because of a release clause in his current Leipzig deal.

This makes him a much better value option than other rumoured targets like Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho who would both likely go for over £100m.

Speaking earlier this month, Werner admitted an offer from a club like Liverpool would be difficult to turn down.

“What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer? Most likely every player would think about it.”