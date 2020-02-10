Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s transfer stance amid £150m Juventus links

Virgil van Dijk is set to add a Premier League winners medal to his Champions League and Club World Cup titles in the near future, but his recent success could lead him to leave club in the summer

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has no plans to leave the club despite reports that Juventus are keen on the Dutchman.

Van Dijk has been an integral part of Liverpool’s incredible Premier League season this year, as well as helping them win the Champions League last term.

It’s no surprise that other clubs are willing to spend big money on the 28-year-old, with Juventus understood to be the club looking to land the Holland captain.

The Serie A side are plotting an incredible £150m bid for Van Dijk, according to the Sun, having already added Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks 18 months ago.

The Old Lady are hopeful that Liverpool’s Premier League success this season will leave Van Dijk wanting a new challenge.

A supposed Juve source told the Sun: “After winning a bagful of trophies with Liverpool, Juventus think he may be ready for a new challenge at the end of the season — especially as he’s been playing in the UK for a few years.

“And the club are actively planning to make a huge bid for him in the summer.”

However, The Athletic report that Van Dijk is in no rush to leave Anfield, regardless of whether he finishes the season with a Premier League winners medal round his neck or not.

The former Southampton man admitted that he has many dreams to fulfil in his “short” career, but added that he was loving life right now under Jurgen Klopp.

“I’m 28 now and I want to fulfil every dream I ever had,” Van Dijk said last week.

“Life can be short. Your career can be short as well.

“I’m enjoying playing with this team and this manager. We can’t look too far ahead. But right now, I’m enjoying it.”