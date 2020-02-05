Liverpool desperate to tie Virgil van Dijk and Alisson down to new contracts

Liverpool are in the ascendancy and are on the brink of securing a first-ever Premier League title with Jurgen Klopp at the helm and they want to keep their best stars

Liverpool are looking to tie down Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to new contracts as soon as possible.

The pair have completely transformed the Reds since their arrival, leading them to incredible success.

This year, the Merseyside outfit are on their way to a first-ever Premier League title as they lead Manchester City by 22 points.

It means that they are six wins away from achieving the title in a season where they have not been beaten in the league and dropped points just once.

Van Dijk and Alisson, though not entirely the reason, have been one of the biggest differences to Liverpool’s season.

Before their arrivals, the positions of goalkeeper and defender were problematic at Anfield.

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet came in for a lot of criticism after a series of high-profile errors.

And the same could be said for the likes of Dejan Lovren, Mamadou Sakho and Ragnar Klavan before Van Dijk moved from Southampton.

Now, according to the Independent, Liverpool chiefs are looking to tie the duo down to new long-term contracts to secure their future at the club.

It has been made a priority at the Reds and comes after already securing the futures of the rest of the rearguard.

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have all renewed their deals in recent times.

And the idea is that this defence are kept together for at least the next five years.

Liverpool are planning a period of domination that means not selling on any of their star players.

Their tremendous trio up front have no intentions of leaving as well, which will have an impact on the summer transfer window.

Klopp opted to act frugally this year, with Adrian the biggest arrival last year and Takumi Minamino joining for a bargain £7.25m in January.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe had been linked but Liverpool are not prepared to break the bank for players when there is simply no need to do so.