Liverpool expected to clinch title at Everton as Ian Wright foresees ultimate moment

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are almost certain to lift the title this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has labelled Premier League leaders Liverpool‘unbelievable’ and predicted that they will clinch the title at the home of local rivals Everton.

Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday left the Reds sitting 22 points ahead of their closest challengers.

As it stands, Liverpool are just 18 points away from securing their first ever Premier League title and have 13 games remaining to do so.

They could pick up those 18 points by winning their next six matches, with the last game coming at Anfield against Crystal Palace.

However, if City continue to drop points then Liverpool could end their 20-year wait for league glory by beating Everton at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby, something Wright thinks will happen.

“I just think it’s their dominance and the way that they’ve approached this season,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“They haven’t been playing unbelievable football but they’ve got it done and they’ve got it done because the quality players have come to the fore at seminal moments in games, and they’ve done it.

“If they can do it at Everton, the way that everything’s falling into line for Liverpool, could almost see that happening.

“Them going to Everton and winning the title there.”

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy has claimed Liverpool’s huge lead over City is down to the absences of Aymeric Laporte and Vincent Kompany.

“Still fighting in three cups despite seeing their title slip away suggests the mindset in the group is very good,” Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“The little dip can be explained by the injury to Aymeric Laporte on top of losing Vincent Kompany in the centre of defence.

“Fernandinho has been moved to cover and his influence in midfield has been missed. Last season Laporte and Kompany were together with Fernandinho in front.

“None of those pieces have been in place this season.”