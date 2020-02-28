Liverpool expected to ‘make formal Timo Werner approach in coming weeks’

Liverpool are expected to make a formal approach for Timo Werner in the coming weeks as Jurgen Klopp eyes a summer deal

Liverpool could agree a deal for Timo Werner before the end of the season.

The RB Leipzig forward has made his name as one of the most consistent goalscorers on the planet in the last few seasons with 33 in just 27 appearances so far this campaign.

The 23-year-old is said to have Jurgen Klopp as an admirer and he could link up with his countryman if the Premier League leaders activate his cheap buy-out clause before it expires.

The Bundesliga star has a clause allowing him to leave for just £48m before April, and The Athletic are expecting contact over the next few weeks.

Their reporter James Pearce has stated that Klopp has definite interest in Werner and although nothing has yet been discussed, the player is also keen on a move to Anfield.

“The Premier League is certainly the most interesting league, you have to say,” the former Stuttgart forward told Bild last month.

“There is a certain flair to watching the English league and playing there.”

Former Norway and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jan Aage Fjortoft recently gave his thoughts on why Werner would be a perfect fit

“Multiple sources in Germany have told me for months now that Klopp wants to bring Werner to Liverpool, which is no surprise,” Fjortoft told Empire of the Kop .

“Werner will cost only £50m. Sancho will at least be double that.

“SportBild confirmed my reports today and put it on their front page. They have a good record on these kind of stories.

“Klopp has followed Werner’s career and development for many years. He knows all the people around him.

“Klopp knows that Timo Werner is a perfect player in his system and to the demands of modern football.”

“It’s like always, we have nothing to say about it really,” Klopp said when asked about the links.

“But I prefer that when players speak about us they are positive rather than saying, ‘That is the last club that I would ever go to!’.

“So from that point of view it’s obviously nice but that’s all, there is nothing else to say.”