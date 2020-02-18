Liverpool fan found dead hours after texting mum to say she was safe on night out

Sinead Maguire’s horrified friend called paramedics after waking to find her lying unconscious on the bedroom floor after a massive heart attack

Pals have paid tribute to a big Liverpool Fan who mysteriously died after a night on Valentine’s Day.

Sinead Maguire, 18, from County Louth, Ireland was found dead by a friend after suffering a massive heart attack in her sleep.

Her grieving mum Sharon Curran told the Liverpool Echo how her daughter’s last text was a 4:30am message saying she was home safe.

She wept: “She had texted us at 4.30 am to say she was back okay.

“Then we got a phone call about 10.30am from her friend to say she wasn’t breathing.”

Paramedics said her daughter was “in full cardiac arrest” and they were unable to get “any heart activity”.

Sharon added: “The hospital told us she had died of a massive heart attack.

“They have already done tests on her to say that it wasn’t drugs or anything like that.

“They don’t know if she had a congenital heart defect.”

When asked about her daughter, Sharon said: “She loved music and she loved going to concerts.

“She had so many tickets. She was due to see Harry Styles and the 1975.”

Pal Jamie Bell, 20, said: “I met her three years ago at a concert, ever since then we were inseparable.

“She was that person in the room who made everyone laugh – she never let anybody be sad.

“And she was passionate about so many things – music, TV shows, and her dog.

“She loved Liverpool Football Club. If she had any plans then she would change them to work around the [Liverpool] game. That’s what we really bonded over at first.”

Jamie is now trying to get in touch with Liverpool FC to see if they can pay tribute to Sinead before their next home game.

He added: “Whenever she was over in Liverpool she would go to Anfield. Anfield was her second home – the happiest place she’s ever been.

“A home away from home.”