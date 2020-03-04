Liverpool fans backtrack on Jurgen Klopp criticism and target new area after Chelsea defeat

Liverpool slumped to their fifth defeat of the season away at Chelsea on Tuesday night and the Reds faithful are concerned at the entire team’s dip in form

Liverpool fans are adamant the whole team were to blame for their disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

It has proved a frustrating fortnight for the soon-to-be Premier League champions, who saw their hopes of an “invincibles” campaign end in a 3-0 drubbing away at Watford on Saturday.

They were also beaten 1-0 away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on February 18, meaning they have suffered three setbacks in the space of two weeks.

In the first six months of the season, Jurgen Klopp ’s side only picked up two losses – and one came when the Reds manager picked a team of academy graduates away at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

And last night Chelsea became the fifth team to get the better of Liverpool in 2019/20, with goals from Willian and Ross Barkley knocking them out of the FA Cup.

Yet the Kop faithful have chosen not to single out Klopp or any specific player for their alarming dip in form, instead pointing the finger at the entire team on Twitter.

One asked: “How can the whole team go off the boil all together #LFC”.

“A bit concerned. Looks like a different team all of a sudden” said another.

This fan posted: “A dip in form and individual mistakes are a bad combination in football. Not sure what went on during the winter break but whatever it is it’s not working #LFC #YNWA”.

While another commented: “No [Dejan] Lovren to pinpoint it on tonight so who do we blame? No one. The team is simply not functioning right now.”

Next up for Klopp and co is the visit of Bournemouth to Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, before Atletico come to town for a crucial Champions League last 16 second-leg on Wednesday.

Then comes a trip to Merseyside rivals Everton on Monday 16 March.