Liverpool fans hammer Sky Sports pundit Matt Upson after Jurgen Klopp criticism

Liverpool’s kids got the job done in the FA Cup with Jurgen Klopp but plenty still feel as if the German didn’t show the competition enough respect

Liverpool fans have hit back at former Premier League defender Matthew Upson who claimed a Shrewsbury upset in the FA Cup would’ve taught Jurgen Klopp a lesson.

The German opted to stay away from Anfield and hand the reins over to U23 boss Neil Critchley as he and the first team took advantage of the newly introduced winter break.

Liverpool youngsters got the job done against their League One opponents but Upson felt a shock would’ve shown Klopp that you need to respect the competition by using sufficient resources.

He said on The Debate: “I think it would’ve been good to see them pay a price for it and I don’t think that would’ve been a bad thing for the FA Cup.

“It would’ve been great to see an upset.

“I think it would’ve shone something on the FA Cup that you have to put the right amount of commitment and energy into it if you want to go on and win it.”

But the Kop faithful are not happy with his comments and claim the club’s young talent deserve credit, as does Critchley, rather than highlighting Klopp’s absence.

“Upson is an idiot. There WAS an upset. The kids beat the adults. But they aren’t talking about that are they?” said one.

“Did they even see the bond between Critchley and those kids after the game? It’s clear that he’s their manager and is close to everyone of them,” added another.

“Him being there instead of Critchley would IMO have been incredibly disrespectful. It’s like saying ‘I need your boys but not you because you’re not good enough’,” suggested a third.

“The more mediocre a player, the more s*** they spout as pundits,” claimed a fourth.

Chelsea are next up for Liverpool in the fifth round with the established stars expected to return for their trip to Stamford Bridge.