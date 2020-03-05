Liverpool fans love Jurgen Klopp’s selection decision for Chelsea FA Cup clash

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the pick of the FA Cup fifth round ties this evening – and Jurgen Klopp has named an incredibly strong team to face the Blues

Liverpool fans have hailed Jurgen Klopp’s decision to play an extremely strong side for tonight’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Chelsea tonight.

The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge, looking to book a spot in the sixth round of English football’s most coveted cup competition.

And following their first Premier League defeat in over a year on Sunday against Watford, Klopp has shown that he is keen to win silverware other than just the league this season now an unbeaten term is off the cards.

The German has named arguably his two best players in Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, as well as including Andy Robertson and Fabinho, who have been a staple part of the first choice XI.

Klopp’s even prepared for a worst case scenario, naming Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino on the subs bench just in case things go south again.

Following the news, fans heaped praise on Klopp for his team choice in the replies to Liverpool’s announcement, with some picking on the likes of Takumi Minamino in particular who they are keen to see.

“Brilliant line up, get in,” one wrote.

“WHAT A TEAM,” another wrote with the heart eyes emoji.

A third put bluntly: “What a serious side.”

“Holy s***, VVD starting fa cup game,” a gobsmacked fourth replied.

A fifth added: “What a team. I’m so happy to see this.”

“LET’S GOOOO,” an excited sixth cheered.

In previous rounds, Liverpool have played seriously weakened sides due to other commitments.

The Reds played their youngest ever team against in their FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury, winning 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams.

Liverpool team: Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Mane, Origi.

Subs: Lonergan, Firmino, Milner, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Matip, Chirivella.