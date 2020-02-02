Liverpool fans loving 22 point lead over Man City in Premier League title race

Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur put Liverpool 22 points clear at the top of the table

Liverpool are now 22 points ahead of second placed Manchester City in the Premier League title race after Pep Guardiola’s men lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

City failed to take advantage of their early dominance and lived to regret it after Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off for a second yellow card.

Spurs proceeded to grow into the game and an excellent strike from Steven Bergwijn on debut gave them the lead just three minutes after the red card.

Son Heung-min then doubled that lead in the 71st minute to secure all three points and ensure Liverpool stay 22 points clear of City.

Unsurprisingly, Reds fans were absolutely delighted with Spurs’ win and took to social media to celebrate what is surely an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

“Not only are Manchester City 22 points behind leaders Liverpool,” wrote one fan. “Pep Guardiola’s team have now lost the same amount of Premier League matches than they did in 2017-18 and 2018-19 combined.”

“Number 2 must be a good number for Liverpool,” added a second. “02/02/2020, Manchester City lost 0-2 to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are now 22 points clear at the top of the league.”

“Pep is 22 points off Liverpool with 25 games played, this is the highest lead in the English League’s History,” wrote a third. “This Man is a Genius isn’t he.”

“I was trying to book tickets to hopefully see Liverpool win the league in May but they were all too expensive,” lamented one Liverpool supporter. “I settled for an April game in hopes of catching some of the late title race action. But they now have a 22 pt lead and can win it in March before I’m there.”

“Liverpool are 22 points clear. Liverpool are the champions of England. GAME OVER. After 30 years. The wait is OVER.”