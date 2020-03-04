Liverpool fans notice same classy Curtis Jones moment in Chelsea defeat

Curtis Jones provided some promising glimpses of the future for Liverpool during their 2-0 FA Cup loss at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea

Liverpool supporters had little to cheer last night at Stamford Bridge, but Curtis Jones demonstrated again he is certainly one for the future.

The 19-year-old has taken his chance in the FA Cup this season, showing Jurgen Klopp his raw talent.

Jones was deployed in midfield against Frank Lampard’s side last night in the fifth round tie before being substituted on 70 minutes for James Milner.

The No.48 scored a screamer for Liverpool in the third round against neighbours Everton, and he also netted against Shrewsbury in the fourth round before captaining the side in the replay.

While he did not make it onto the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge, one moment of pure class was spotted by Reds fans.

On 53 minutes, Jones shrugged off pressure from Pedro and Ross Barkley to delicately bring down a high ball in the middle of the park before shimmying his way out of trouble.

He then sidesteps Jorginho moments later, and Liverpool fans pointed out the touch, dribble and feint after the match.

On Reddit, the clip was analysed by a host of supporters, with one posting: “Wow no lie that’s one of the nastiest jukes I’ve ever seen, and that touch was just like that one famous Ronaldinho touch”.

Another joked: “Probably the best moment of the game lmao”.

A third put: “Terrific technical ability, moves kind of like a young [Adam] Lallana with his movement on and off the ball.”

One prediction read: “Proper class going to be a big player over the next decade.”

“He looks like a right player, just needs to track back better imo,” another put in reference to Barkley’s goal.

A Liverpool fan also said: “Wonderful stuff. Here he knows what’s going on in front of him”.

Another added: “One of the only moments of the game that got me off my chair.”

And a final one put: “The silver lining and the at the same time the most annoying thing is, our youngsters and Takumi played quality football today”.

Jones may make Klopp’s matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Bournemouth at Anfield (12.30pm).