Liverpool finally lose, Chelsea beaten by Wolves in Premier League

By sportswriter Michael Butterworth

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season unbeaten were shattered by Watford, while Tottenham’s Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were beaten at home by Wolves on a weekend of surprises in the Premier League.

Champions-elect Liverpool came into Saturday’s match with a 22-point lead at the top of the table having dropped just two points all season long, and would have been confident of extending their 18-game winning streak at relegation-threatened Watford.

However, Liverpool reckoned without a superb performance from the home side, with two goals from Ismaila Sarr and one from captain Troy Deeney condemning the Reds to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Despite an uncharacteristically poor performance, Liverpool remain well on course for their first league title in 30 years, while Watford climb out of the drop zone to sit 17th.

Tottenham Hotspur lost their second league game in a row on Sunday, going down 3-2 at home to an impressive Wolves side.

With Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both injured, Spurs had to look elsewhere in their squad for goals, and new signing Steven Bergwijn game up with the goods as he poked home in the 13th minute.

Matt Doherty equalized for Wolves before Serge Aurier’s curling effort made it 2-1 to Spurs at half-time.

But Spurs struggled to cope with the visitors’ pace on the break, and second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez condemned the home side to their tenth league defeat of the season.

Wolves’ win sees them move up into sixth place in the table, leapfrogging Spurs who drop to seventh.

A late goal from Marcos Alonso helped Chelsea salvage a 2-2 draw away at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Spaniard had put the Blues ahead in the first half, following in after Olivier Giroud’s effort had hit the bar.

But two goals in quick succession from Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King saw Bournemouth take the lead in the second half, before Alonso’s second of the game ensured a share of the spoils.

Chelsea remain fourth in the table but now have just one win in their last six league games, while an inferior goal difference sees Bournemouth drop into the relegation zone in 18th place.

Everton and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in which both goals came about thanks to goalkeeping errors.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin fortuitously put the home side ahead after only three minutes, after United keeper David De Gea’s clearance cannoned off the Everton striker and into the net.

The Red Devils equalized later in the first half through record signing Bruno Fernandes, whose bouncing effort evaded the outstretched arms of Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

The result means United stay fifth in the table, while Everton remain in 11th place.

West Ham United boosted their survival hopes with a 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

New signing Jarrod Bowen opened his account for the Hammers after 15 minutes, and though Michael Obafemi equalized for Southampton, Sebastian Haller’s effort from a tight angle made it 2-1 to West Ham going into the break.

The lively Michail Antonio then added a third, ensuring West Ham of their first Premier League win in two months.

The Hammers now move up to 16th in the table, with Southampton remaining in 13th place.

Bottom side Norwich City’s hopes of avoiding relegation were given a boost as they beat high-flying Leicester City 1-0 at Carrow Road on Friday night.

Left-back Jamal Lewis scored only his second career goal to give Norwich just their fifth league win of the season, though the Canaries remain six points adrift of safety with ten games left to play.

Leicester stay third in the table despite their defeat, but are winless in their last four matches.

Crystal Palace moved up to 12th after a 1-0 victory at traditional rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jordan Ayew’s goal was enough to give Palace the win, and the Eagles are now nine points clear of the relegation zone after back-to-back league wins.

Brighton remain 15th but have not won since December and now sit just one point off the bottom three.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United and Burnley played out a drab 0-0 draw at St James’ Park, leaving the goal-shy Magpies in 14th place, while Burnley climb one position to sit 9th.