Liverpool Finally Make Official Offer For $35M Target Amid Interest From Manchester City: Report

Liverpool FC reportedly have made an official offer for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Alcantara, who has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern in as many seasons, has one more year left in his current contract with the German champions but has refused to sign an extension in a bid to seek new challenges.

Jurgen Klopp is known to be an admirer of Alcantara, who has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder, who is valued $35 million by Bayern, recently had a chat with Klopp and ever since has been keen on becoming The Reds player.

It was earlier reported that Manchester City were willing to offer a bigger deal for Alcantara, while it was not clear if that was in terms of his transfer fee or wages. It was Guardiola, who had brought Alcantara to Bayern in 2013. When Bayern were in talks with Barcelona for Alcantara seven years ago, Guardiola had once said in an interview “Thiago or nothing”.

To avoid losing a talented midfielder like Alcantara in the summer market that is underway currently, Klopp has sped up the process as Liverpool have finally have begun talks with Bayern officially, as reported by German publication BILD.

If the deal goes through, Alcantara will become Klopp’s second signing this summer after The Reds added Kostas Tsimikas earlier this week. The left-back, who has been signed as a cover for Andy Robertson, has arrived from Olympiacos, a Greek soccer club.

Liverpool were forced to withdraw from Timo Werner’s transfer case, earlier this season, who eventually landed at Chelsea. However, Liverpool are confident of signing Alcantara, who had made his first-team debut at Barcelona. He stayed at Nou Camp for four years before heading to Bundesliga, where he has won everything except the Champions League. The German champions, however, are still alive in the premier European tournament this season. They are set to take on Barcelona in their quarter-final clash on Friday.