Liverpool headlines today as Reds tipped to land Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Starsport brings you a round-up of all the biggest Liverpool stories, including a Jordan Henderson injury update and several transfer updates

Liverpool have been backed to sign Arsenal’s up and coming Bukayo Saka following his exemplary performances at left-back under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks.

The England youth international is yet to commit his long-term future to the Gunners, with his contract expiring in 2021, though Arteta is keen to get him to sign along the dotted line as soon as possible.

But Kop hero and current Liverpool employee Steve McManaman would love to see his old side pick up a potential future star in Saka.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has provided a huge injury update on captain Jordan Henderson, while Jamie Carragher has begged Anfield chiefs to embark on a summer splurge at the end of the season.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher has urged his former club to splash the cash and bring in both Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner this summer.

“Liverpool do need a top attacking player to come in the summer,” Carragher told Viasport Fotbal. “Sancho or Werner? I’ll take both.”

“They don’t need to let anyone go, they just need to add to the squad that they’ve got.

“Now I think is definitely the time for Liverpool to reinforce, certainly in the attack, to keep those three on their toes and to rotate them, play different systems.”

Read more: Carragher makes £150million transfer plea to Liverpool ahead of the summer

Club captain Jordan Henderson will miss a number of vital games after Jurgen Klopp revealed the England midfielder would miss around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The German said in a press conference on Friday: “[Henderson] will be out for three weeks or so, which is not cool but how we see it as we were still lucky.

“We have heard of different hamstring injuries in the Premier League – Harry Kane for example – but it’s not that bad.”

Klopp will be hoping to have the 29-year-old back for the second leg of Liverpool’s Round of 16 clash in the Champions League, with the Reds needing to fight back from a one-goal deficit.

Read more: Henderson pictured leaving hospital as Klopp issues in-depth injury update

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has admitted that he would like to see the Reds pick up Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, even if he doesn’t slot into Jurgen Klopp’s first team just yet.

“If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer,” he said, writing in his column for HorseRacing.Net.

“If he does join Liverpool then he’s got a long wait and Liverpool already have a couple of young left-backs waiting in the wings who we’ve seen in the FA Cup this year, who would probably be on a par with Bukayo Saka at this moment in time.

“It all depends on numerous things such as economics and whether it’s a deal that Liverpool thinks is worth doing. They may think that it’s a deal not necessarily in need, but they may do it anyway.”

Read more: Saka transfer from Arsenal is a ‘no brainer’ for Liverpool, says McManaman