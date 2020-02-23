Liverpool headlines today as Timo Werner discusses Reds transfer interest

Red Bull Leipzig forward Timo Werner was the name on every Liverpool fans lips today after netting the winner against Tottenham in the Champions League

Talk of Timo Werner’s rumoured summer transfer to Liverpool has begun to hot up after the German forward’s display against Tottenham in the Champions League for Red Bull Leipzig.

Werner scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as his side ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Comments from both the player and his current manager Julian Nagelsmann only added more fuel to the fire when it comes to his mooted move to Anfield.

Elsewhere, fellow Liverpool transfer target Kai Havertz’s future became a major talking point after a potential move to the Premier League was discussed by Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Rudi Voller.

Speaking after the win over Spurs, Werner publicly commented on the rumours linking him with Liverpool.

Speaking to Norwegian TV, he said: “Yes I know that Liverpool is the best team in the world at the moment.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes you very proud but in case of that, it’s a pleasure. But I know Liverpool have a lot of good players.

“I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level and to play there.”

However, Julian Nagelsmann claimed his star striker could struggle at Anfield, admitting he had even told him as much.

“It is more difficult for Timo Werner to play in Liverpool than in Leipzig,” he told Sport Bild .

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years. I tell him that too.

“The boys see how we are developing and how much potential we still have. We don’t leave anyone defenceless who helps us.”

Bayer Leverkusen’s chief executive Rudi Voller has admitted star playmaker Kai Havertz could leave the club in the summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the German and Voller told German TV show ‘100% Bundesliga – Football at Nitro’: “I am glad that we still held [on to him]this year.

“We’ll see how it looks in summer. He still has a contract until 2022 – these are, of course, the classic facts.

“There was already interest in the summer, but we told him that it would be good for him to stay with us for another year. And that was the right decision.”

