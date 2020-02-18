Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher slams Man City for making ‘mockery’ of Champions League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said he ‘could not believe’ Manchester City were still in the Champions League and were ‘making a mockery’ of the tournament

The Citizens were handed a two-season ban from all UEFA competitions as well as a £25m fine last Friday.

It came after a lengthy investigation which saw the organisation accuse City of funding sponsorship deals through owner Shiek Mansour.

The club are taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which could lead to a lengthy legal battle.

And Carragher, who won Europe’s elite tournament with Liverpool in 2005,

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United’s win over Chelsea, he said: “I can’t believe they’re in the competition now.

“What would happen if City win this competition?

“They’re making a mockery of the competition.

“UEFA will be desperate for Real Madrid to beat them, absolutely desperate.

“Can you imagine if UEFA have to give the cup to a Man City player in Istanbul?”

Carragher went on to highlight the awkward scenario that could unfold if Pep Guardiola’s side go all the way in Europa.

“The first question Pep Guardiola will get asked after the win is ‘is this a fake win’,” he added.

“He’ll be asked about the merit of the club. If they win it, it would almost be tainted.

“It’s the biggest thing you can win but the thins Guardia will be thrown will be about their participation.

“I think, for UEFA, they should have taken them out now or they should have left it until after the tournament.

“Now, it’s ongoing.”

And the former defender went on to say how the players should treat the situation.

Carragher continued: “None of them should even be thinking about leaving Man City.

“What they’ve been accused of is trying to spend more on transfers without bringing enough revenue in from sponsors.

“But these players at on £300,000 or £350,000 a week.

“They’re getting paid those wages that City aren’t supposed to be paying – that’s why they’ve been banned.

“They’ve been there a few years, been successful and brilliant for City but they haven’t won a European Cup.

“Look at other teams that have been sanctioned such as Juventus – [Gianluigi] Buffon stayed with them when they went down a league.”

