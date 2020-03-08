Liverpool hero Steve McManaman advises Jack Grealish on Man Utd transfer

Aston Villa hero Jack Grealish looks destined to join Manchester United this summer

Aston Villa ace Jack Grealish must push for a Manchester United transfer.

That’s according to Liverpool hero Steve McManaman, who reckons the midfielder needs a new challenge.

United are expected to continue their rebuilding job at the end of the season.

Starsport understands Grealish remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target after some virtuoso displays for Aston Villa.

McManaman reckons it’s important that Grealish keeps testing himself.

“I think he’s ready for the very top level of English football,” he told HorseRacing.net.

“Unfortunately, it all depends on what Aston Villa do this season.

“If they stay up then there’s a chance that Aston Villa may be able to hang onto him.

“Aston Villa and their fans won’t like to hear this but sooner rather than later he needs to spread his wings and leave I think.

“The only way he can keep on improving as a player is by playing for a big club and start playing in the Champions League against the best players.

“That’s the only way that a player can start to flourish.

“He’s a really good talent and he did excellently last season to get Villa to where they are now.

“When we’ve seen him this season, he plays football the way we all want to see football played.

“He drops his shoulder, he goes past people, he scores great goals, so it’s only a matter of time before one of the big boys comes in and snaps him up.”

Villa boss Dean Smith has already hinted that keeping hold of Grealish could be a huge task.

“Obviously, staying in this league is one of the biggest things to help us keep Jack Grealish,” Smith explained.

“He wants to play at the highest level and he wants to win trophies.

“Jack’s future like the rest of the players is down to what happens over the next three months, what we can do is assess it then.”