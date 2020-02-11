Liverpool legend claims Curtis Jones could play important role in first-team next season

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has been backed to reach the top following a succession of quality performances, the latest of which saw him make history as he skippered the side

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has been backed to make a big impact for the Reds next season following a string of impressive cameos.

The 19-year-old became the youngest man to ever captain the Premier League leaders when he did so in their FA Cup win over Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

Jones’ quality was evident through and he has already had a big impact in previous games having scored against Everton and Shrewsbury.

His performances have drawn comparisons with first-team star Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reds legend John Aldridge reckons the sky is his limit.

“I’ve been watching Curtis for some years now since he was 15. And you could see – very much like Trent Alexander-Arnold – the potential that the lad had,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He is just a quality footballer with natural ability and a good arrogance. He knows he is good and he does things the right way.

“But the lad can be a star. I’ve always known that and now that he has been given a couple of opportunities by Jurgen [Klopp] things have come to fruition.

“It looks like Adam Lallana is leaving at the end of the season after his contract expires. This lad will save the manager a lot of money because he can step right into the squad and you can always depend on him.

“He’s got a fantastic future.”

Liverpool’s academy graduates have received more exposure this season than they may have expected following the club’s fixture congestion.

There are also high hopes for the likes of Neco Williams and Rhian Brewster, who has gone on loan to Championship side Swansea for the remainder of the season.

Alexander-Arnold is the only academy star to establish himself in Klopp’s first-team plans, but there may soon be others knocking on his door.