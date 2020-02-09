Liverpool legend Michael Owen hits out at flop El-Hadji Diouf for attitude after defeat

Liverpool went crashing out of the FA Cup in 2004 as they lost to Portsmouth but El Hadji Diouf didn’t seem too bothered which didn’t go down well with Michael Owen

Liverpool legend Michael Owen once lamented El-Hadji Diouf’s attitude after the Senegalese star showed up to training singing and dancing the day after the Reds had been dumped out of the FA Cup.

Back in 2004 Portsmouth were surprise winners of a quarter-final clash at Fratton Park in which Owen fluffed his lines from the penalty spot.

Monday morning at Melwood was therefore a quiet place to be as it seemed to slam the final nail in Gerard Houllier’s coffin – but not if you were Diouf.

The £10m signing was in buoyant mood which greatly angered Owen as Jamie Carragher recalls when the pair sat down to chat on The Greatest Game podcast.

He said: “I remember a time, I remember you coming in after we’d lost to Portsmouth, you’d missed a penalty and I think it was Houllier’s last season.

“And it was almost like that was Houllier gone in some ways.

“Then you’d come into training and you’ve got your head down, even though you’re in Melwood you’re a bit embarrassed because it is not going well.

“And I remember you coming into me and going ‘that f***ing Diouf! He’s just driven past, music blasting and dancing!’

“Do you know what I mean? And people don’t understand or see these things.”

Liverpool went on to finish fourth, but it was a largely underwhelming season and their French manager was shown the door.

Spaniard Rafa Benitez came in to replace him having led Valencia to the La Liga title and UEFA Cup double.

Owen was not part of his plans though and was allowed to leave for Real Madrid in a deal worth jut £8m.

Diouf did not fair much better however as he was loaned out to Bolton in a deal that eventually became permanent 12 months later.