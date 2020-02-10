Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum set to sign new long-term deal with club

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum will enter the final year of his contract if he fails to agree a new deal before the end of the season

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly set to sign a new long-term deal with the Reds.

Despite continuing to be an important cog in Jurgen Klopp’s system, the Dutch midfielder appears to be running down his contract at Anfield.

Wijnaldum will enter the final year of his current deal at the end of this season, having not yet extended the five-year terms he agreed when he first joined in 2016.

And fear is rife around Merseyside that the former Newcastle player could slip through their fingers and leave on a free transfer in 18 months time.

However, The Athletic report that discussions are currently ongoing between the player’s representatives and the club.

It’s thought that negotiations are well underway, with a deal expected to be agreed without too much hassle.

Wijnaldum has remained coy over his plans for the future in recent weeks, admitting that he was focussing on matters on the pitch with the Reds still in the hunt for Premier League and Champions League glory.

He said: “I’m just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that’s the only thing I’m thinking of.

“What would I like? It is difficult to say.

“It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see.”

Wijnaldum has missed just one Premier League game this season, starting in all 24 appearances.

He has also been ever-present in their Champions League campaign, appearing in all six group games.