Liverpool not thinking of Champions League heroics on Wanda Metropolitano return

Liverpool return to the Wanda Metropolitano this week, the scene of their historic Champions League win this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits returning to the scene of his greatest triumph will count for nothing in Madrid tomorrow night.

Alexander-Arnold goes back to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with Liverpool to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Just nine months ago Jurgen Klopp’s men beat Tottenham 2-0 in the same ground to land their sixth European Cup.

The place holds special memories for the England ace and his club colleagues, but has no intention of dwelling on the past as Klopp’s unstoppable outfit look to make it back-to-back titles.

The defender said: “Obviously the place holds good memories for us – it’s where a lot of our dreams came true.

“But you can’t focus on the past. Now it’s about tomorrow and trying to win this competition again. Trying to get a result. We know it will be difficult, so we need to focus.”

Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to become the first right back to ever win the Ballon d’Or by Brazilian legend Cafu.

He admits the compliment is a big one and that he’s flattered, but is more concerned with winning team trophies than individual ones.

He added: “It’s massive praise coming from a legend of the game. It’s something that’s nice to hear.

“I try to be the best I can be. But it’s a team game and the support I have all around me helps me be as good as I can.

“Accolades might come in the future and it doesn’t really faze me. It’s about winning the team trophies.”

Klopp was also asked about Cafu’s Ballon d’Or comments.

But the German admitted he wasn’t sure whether Alexander-Arnold would scoop the award.

However, Klopp did thank Cafu for being a ‘really nice fella’ after being questioned on the matter.