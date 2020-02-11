Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group in embroiled in cheating storm in MLB

Liverpool chiefs FSG are trying to put out fires across the pond as their baseball franchise, the Boston Red Sox, face allegations of cheating under former manager Alex Cora

Liverpool’s owners – Fenway Sports Group – may be loving life when its comes to football, but their baseball franchise are not having such a good time of it.

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a cheating scandal and recently sacked Alex Cora as manager after he was found guilty of breaching rules while in charge of the Houston Astros.

Cora was charged with “sign stealing” which involves illegally using camera to decipher the use of hand signals made by opposition coaches which give instructions to their players.

Houston have since been fined £3.88m and will face sanctions for the next two seasons with the MLB urged to strip them of the two world series’ they won while Cora was at the helm.

FSG sacked Cora after the allegations were made but the Red Sox are being assessed amid claims their former manager employed the same tactics when he led the Boston outfit to the World Series last year.

But the 44-year-old manager hoped his history would not indite the Red Sox.

“I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward,” he said last month.

“My two years as manager were the best years of my life. It was an honour to manage these teams and help bring a World Series championship back to Boston. This is a special place. There is nothing like it in all of baseball, and I will miss it dearly.”

This is not the first scandal in which FSG have had to address suggestions of wrong doing.

Two years ago John W Henry assured the league in writing that the use of Apple watches to communicate with players was no longer being done with the franchise taking the issue “very seriously”.