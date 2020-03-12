Liverpool player ratings as Adrian howler cancels out Wijnaldum and Henderson masterclass

Liverpool crashed out of the Champions League to Atletico Madrid at Anfield but which of Jurgen Klopp’s players impressed and who endured a night to forget on Merseyside?

Reigning European champions Liverpool suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Anfield to miss out on a Champions League quarter-final appearance.

Liverpool dominated for large parts of the game and were frustrated by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak for much of the first half.

However, Georginio Wijnaldum headed in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s cross shortly before half-time to put Liverpool ahead on the night and level on aggregate.

The home side continued to press after the break, with Andy Robertson hitting the crossbar before Trent Alexander-Arnold tested Oblak from distance and Kieran Trippier blocked Robertson’s effort from the rebound.

Roberto Firmino put the Reds in front after the 90 but Anfield was quickly silenced.

It was down to substitute Marcos Llorente to strike twice in extra-time, one effort gifted to him by Adrian, to send the visitors through, before Alvaro Morata scored in injury time.

Our man Chris McKenna was at Anfield this evening and ran the rule over Jurgen Klopp ‘s men.

Adrian 4

Didn’t have a save to make in the first half, scrambled to a Joao Felix strike after the break and then a howler cost the Reds as he gifted Atletico an away goal. Shocker.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7

Bursting forward from the first minute trying to create chances.

Joe Gomez 7

Getting better and better, obviously helped by playing alongside the best defender in the world.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Made for big nights like this and delivered another outstanding performance when he was needed.

Andy Robertson 6

Was on the wing which Atletico targeted but didn’t seem troubled and also got forward but how did he miss that second-half header?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 8

Surprise starter and went close with an early low strike and a fine cross for Wijnaldum’s goal. One of his best games for the Reds.

Jordan Henderson 8

Another captain’s performance in the holding role after Fabinho was dropped to the bench. Kept his team ticking over, never let Atletico midfield control the pace.

Gini Wijnaldum 8

Lively from the off and had an early header saved but he was finding his range as he didn’t miss when given a second chance before the break. Outstanding for the winning goal too.

Mo Salah 7

The Egyptian ace was constantly creating little openings in the first half and had a great chance after the break.

Roberto Firmino 8

Went so close to getting on the end of an Alexander-Arnold cross, kept the attacking moving and got his reward in extra-time with the winner.

Sadio Mane 7

Wasn’t overly involved in the first half but a threat when he did get on the ball. Great chance after the break but just offside.

Substitutions

James Milner for Oxlade-Chamberlain (81mins): 6

Fabinho for Henderson (105mins): 6

Takumi Minamino for Firmino (113mins): 6

Subs not used: Lonergan,, Lallana, Origi, Matip.