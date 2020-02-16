Liverpool player ratings as Sadio Mane saves Reds after Mo Salah flops vs Norwich

Liverpool left it late but leave Carrow Road with three points after Sadio Mane scored from the bench to take Jurgen Klopp’s side 25 points clear of Manchester City.

Sadio Mane was the hero for Liverpool on Saturday after grabbing the winner against a stubborn Norwich at Carrow Road on a windy afternoon.

It took the visitors 70 minutes to break the deadlock after a lethargic first-half display which could perhaps be put down to the winter break.

With so much of Liverpool’s play based on momentum, some rustiness looks like it has crept in.

It is a big month for Jurgen Klopp’s men who face Atletico Madrid next in the Champions League.

With the Premier League looking as good as over, their attentions will surely turn to Europe as they look to defend their crown.

And the Reds boss will hope to banish any complacency before taking on Diego Simeone’s side.

Alisson – Made a big save in the first-half when Norwich were through. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold – His usual pinpoint passing seemed off today, maybe down to the conditions. 6

Virgil van Dijk – Hardly tested and mopped up what did come with ease. 7

Joe Gomez – Caught out by the wind on a couple of occasions. 6

Andy Robertson – Full of guile down the flank and held his own against any Norwich attack. 7

Jordan Henderson – An absolute peach of a ball for Sadio Mane to score and break down a stubborn Norwich defence. 8

Georginio Wijnaldum – Did not offer enough going forward and was hooked before the hour mark. 5

Naby Keita – Tasked with added an extra oomph in midfield but faded in the second half. 6

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Some clever touches masked a poor performance, was taken off for Mane. 5

Roberto Firmino – Usually offers so much as the glue between the top three but that chemistry seemed off today. 5

Mohamed Salah – Over 2m FPL owners will be disappointed after he blanked following a dismal showing. 5

Subs: Sadio Mane 7, Fabinho 6, Milner 6