Liverpool player ritual before Anfield games explained by Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has explained how Liverpool look to soak up their Anfield atmosphere before home games ahead of their Atletico Madrid showdown in the Champions League tonight

Liverpool’s remarkable run of form has been underlined by their home dominance – and Jordan Henderson has revealed their pre-game Anfield ritual inspiring them to success.

The Reds are aiming for another special night in front of their home fans as they take on Atletico Madrid aiming to overcome a one-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Much has been made of the Anfield atmosphere on European nights with the Kop offering vocal support to their side.

After watching on from the stands in their Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the weekend, captain Henderson says he took a moment to soak up the atmosphere.

And he revealed how the squad all have a ritual to stop and take a “proper look at the Kop” before the assemble for kick-off whenever they play at home.

He wrote in his column for the official matchday programme: “Being a supporter on Saturday, I made a point of properly soaking in the feeling around Anfield in those final few minutes and seconds and in particular what was happening on the Kop. It made me realise why it’s so important.

“It was genuinely incredible to look at with all the colours and flags and the noise was unreal. It looked and sounded amazing.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but if you watch our players just before we assemble for kick-off, most have a proper look at the Kop and try to take a moment to take it all in.

“Part of having something special in life is making sure you never take it for granted. That counts for so many things – but as a Liverpool player the positive impact of Anfield and the Kop should be top of that list.”

Liverpool are looking to keep their hopes of a second straight Champions League win alive as they take on Diego Simeone’s side – but Henderson knows they cannot take their home advantage for granted.

He added: “I know going into tonight’s game there’ll be a lot of talk about the importance of us being at home. There will no doubt have been dozens of articles and broadcasts referencing historic and special Anfield European nights, but we can never and will never take it for granted.

“It never ‘just’ happens. These occasions come because we make it happen – all of us.”