Liverpool players to land bumper bonus if they complete Premier League title triumph

Liverpool are a massive 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are huge favourites to win a first league title in 30 years

Liverpool first team stars will reportedly share out a bumper £4m bonus pot for winning the Premier League title this season.

Barring a miracle the Reds will claim a first league title for 30 years in a few weeks time after a remarkable season so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken 73 points from a possible 75 so far, dropping only two points, to lead the Premier League by 22 points over second-placed Manchester City.

And they are on course to break several records if their astonishing run of form continues.

They look likely to at least match City’s record 100 point mark while they could also equal Arsenal’s Invincibles season.

Liverpool are also 42 league games unbeaten, just eight shy of breaking the Gunners’ record of 49 games.

According to the Daily Mail , Reds players will share a nice bonus when they claim the Premier League trophy.

All players who have played in the Premier League this season will be eligible for the bonus, which will be paid on a sliding scale determined by their number of appearances.

First-team regulars will bag approximately £150,000 on top of the standard win bonuses they get during the season.

Klopp is also in line for a significant bonus as the new four-and-a-half-year deal he signed in December included several performance incentives on top of his £15m salary.

Liverpool’s squad received £7m for winning the Champions League last season, a competition they are on course to win again this year.

They have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid in the last-16 of the competition with the Spaniards struggling for form this term.

Klopp’s men could still land the treble after reaching the FA Cup fifth round with a replay win over Shrewsbury.

But the German fielded the youngest ever team in the club’s history at Anfield with the first-team on a winter break.

It is not yet clear how strong he will go with his team in the next round at Chelsea.