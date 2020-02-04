Liverpool poised to win title in March – but will lift Premier League trophy in May

Liverpool are almost certain to be crowned Premier League champions, with the Reds currently 22 points clear at the top of the table

Liverpool will have to wait until May to lift the Premier League trophy, even if they are officially crowned champions as early as March.

Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit a massive 22 points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City and need just 18 points to secure the league title.

They could pick up those 18 points by winning their next six matches, with the last game coming at Anfield against Crystal Palace on March 21.

However, even if that happens, Liverpool will not be lifting the Premier League trophy until May 9.

That will be their final league game of the season at Anfield against Chelsea, with the Reds visiting Newcastle in the final round of games on May 17.

However, even though a Liverpool title win seems almost inevitable at this point, Klopp has continued to insist his side will need to ‘fight’ until the end.

“If it would be easy to win the amount of games we have done then more teams would have done it. It’s not easy. We have to fight with all we have,” he said.

“But there is a long way to go for all of us. Everybody asks me what it was like in 2019: my 2019 team was brilliant but that’s not important, we count seasons, not years.

“The 2019-20 season is not over. We are halfway there. There are 19 games to play. That’s a lot and probably 19 of them will be like this, for different reasons.

“We will be facing teams who will fighting for the league for all they have, and the fight for the Champions League and Europa League has opened up again.

“We have to be ready. Who cares about points in December? We have just created a basis we can work with from now on.”