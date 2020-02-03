Liverpool predicted team to face Southampton as Sadio Mane continues injury layoff

Liverpool can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 21 points with a win over Southampton today – but they will be without key man Sadio Mane

Liverpool will be without star man Sadio Mane for today’s game against Southampton in the Premier League.

The Reds host Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side in a 3pm kick off this afternoon as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table to an astonishing 22 points.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s plight will be made slightly trickier by the absence of Sadio Mane once again.

The Senegal forward was taken off injured in the first half of the victory over Wolves last week, and missed both the FA Cup draw against Shrewsbury and the win over West Ham on Wednesday.

Klopp has played down any concerns that the injury is long-term, with Mane in Spain as he looks to recover using the facilities of La Liga side RCD Mallorca.

“Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not for Southampton,” Klopp said.

“After that he should be fine. The week we have then after that is for him perfect to get back on track.

“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out. We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious.

“But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”

Divock Origi replaced Mane against West Ham in midweek, and could do so again today, alongside Roberto Firmino and Momamed Salah.

In midfield, Fabinho should be recalled, with Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum keeping James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out of the side.

And in defence, Joel Matip could replace Joe Gomez alongside the usual suspects at the back, with Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all set carry on despite featuring against the Hammers.

Liverpool predicted team (4-3-3) : Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino